NWA Powerrr…The Crockett Cup 2025 Continues

This week’s episode of NWA Power opens up showcasing the prestigious Crockett Cup with the 2024 winners, the Southern Six and the team of EC3 and Pretty Boy Smoove making their claims for victory later in the telecast. Every tag-team hopes to claim the companies most prestigious tag-team prize.

TVMA (Champions) vs Tonga Twins (NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match)

Both tag teams are already in the ring as the ref holds up the belts to showcase this match is for the Women’s World tag team championship. A major size advantage for the Tonga Twins and they are dominating the early part of this contest tagging in-and-out with great teamwork. Some referee interference from TVMA and they have gained the upper hand. After being double-teamed and dominated for a while the Tonga twin finally gets a tag in and now there is mayhem all through the ring. Nieves for TVMA goes up top but is caught coming off the ropes. She uses her fingers to go up the nose of her opponent and slides off her shoulders and down her back. She then twists her around and hits her signature move, “Meet the feet” and gets the pin to retain the tag team titles for TVMA.

GRADE B-

Not a very long match, but a solid showcase for the champions. TVMA holds the women’s world tag team championship along with TVMA member Tiffany Nieves holding the women’s TV title. They look strong and the match showcased that against some real brutes in the Tonga Twins. The first appearance on Power for the twins and they were very physical and worked well together. Hopefully they’ll find their way back to the NWA squared circle.

Slimeballz (#12 seed) vs The Immortals (#4 seed) Crockett Cup Quarterfinal

Heading to the ring first are the Slimeballz. They are here via winning a battle royal for the 12th and final seed in the Crockett Cup. They parlayed that into an upset victory over Blunt Force Trauma. This next task will be highly difficult as they face the team of Kratos and Odinson, the Immortalz. Sage spits on Odinson and slaps him. He then calls for Kratos. He gets his wish. Kratos shoulder tackles Sage and slaps his chest with enthusiasm. One more chest slap and the crowd loves it. After commercial break, Kratos is still lighting up Sage. Sage finally gets a tag in to Tommy Rant, but to no avail. Kratos gets a body slam and tags in Odinson who lands a shoulder tackle. Finally, Tommy gets out of the way of a running spear into the corner and Odinson hurts himself. Finally, a member of the Immortals takes some punishment. Albeit, self-inflicted. A cannon ball to Odinson by Tommy and the Slimeballz finally have some offense. After a failed pin attempt, Odinson comes off the ropes and nails Tommy with a half-spear. Kratos comes across the ring and lands a knee on Sage. Kratos holds Sage on his shoulder while Odinson comes off the top rope for a intriguing double team and Kratos rolls over a hapless Sage for an easy 1-2-3.

GRADE B+

If the goal here was to make the Immortals look dominant, I’d say it was quite the success. They dominated the whole match except for a short spell where the Slimeballz had momentum for less than ninety seconds. The Immortals move on to the Crockett Cup semis where their opponents are still to be determined. The Slimeballz continue to show that they are a group of tough fighters, but just don’t have much skill to back it up. Fun match and the best team are rightfully through.

Southern 6 (#3 seed) vs Team Exodus Pro (#6 seed) Crockett Cup Quarterfinal

Out first in the Power main event are the defending Crockett Cup champions as well as the United States tag team champions, Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor, the Southern Six. After a quick promo from the Six, EC3 and Pretty Boy Smoove make their way to the ring joined by Paster C-Lo. The fighting starts before the bell and the Southern Six get control. EC3 fights back and gets the mammoth 6’9 Pretty Boy Smoove in the ring and he then throws Kerry Morton around like a rag doll. EC3 tagged back in and Alex Taylor gets a cheap shot in on the overlord from the ring apron. Some teamwork by Morton and Taylor and EC3 is taking the brute of the punishment. An attempted double suplex from the Six to EC3 of the middle rope is blocked and EC3 drops both men to the canvas. As they rise at the same time the Overlord takes them both out with a cross-body from the top. EC3 finally gets a tag to the fresh and energized Pretty Boy Smoove. Smoove taking on both members of the Six while EC3 tries to recover outside the ring. A big leg drop from Smoove to Taylor leads to a cover that is thwarted by Morton. EC3 struggles back into the ring and Taylor somehow gets Smoove up, but when Morton comes for the double team, C-lo grabs Morton’s foot. Morton is knocked out of the ring and Taylor eats a big right hand from Smoove who tags EC3 back in the ring. He hits the one-percenter on Taylor ands Team Exodus pulls the upset over the defending champs and make their way to the semi-final round!

GRADE B

Good match from both teams with some great back-and-forth action. No incredible moves in this one, but an exciting match. The Southern Six’s third member Silas Mason were ringside doing commentary. I would’ve like to have seen him get involved in the match. The Southern Six still have the U.S. Tag belts and the Thrillbilly has a National heavyweight championship match on the horizon with Big Strong Mims. They are still positioned for future success while Team Exodus Pro have become real players here in the 2025 Crockett Cup.