A new #1 contender to WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be determined on next week’s NXT 2.0 episode.

The match will feature Tony D’Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes with the winner earning a future title shot.

This week’s NXT show saw Hayes and Trick Williams interrupt D’Angelo’s memorial service for Pete Dunne, where he said he’s now focused on winning the North American Title. Grimes the interrupted the back & forth between Hayes and D’Angelo, telling D’Angelo to get to the back of the line. Hayes then suggested D’Angelo vs. Grimes with a title shot up for grabs.

Next week’s NXT episode will also see the Solo Sikoa vs. Boa feud continue with a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match, plus six-woman action with Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

WWE has also announced that singer OllieJayy will host a special musical performance on next week’s show. OllieJayy performs one of the NXT 2.0 theme songs.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT show. Below is the updated line-up, along with related clips from this week:

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: MSK vs. Jacket Time (winners face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the semi-finals)

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (winners face The Creed Brothers in the semi-finals)

* OllieJayy performs her NXT 2.0 theme song

* Kay Lee Ray, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

* Solo Sikoa vs. Boa in a No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tony D’Angelo to determine the new #1 contender to NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

🎵 Make em' fall in love 🎵 @olliejayy_, the voice to one of @WWENXT's theme songs, performs NEXT WEEK! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jd2ev8e0LU — WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) January 19, 2022

