1 Contenders To Be Crowned on the WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Pre-Show

A Triple Threat Tag Team match for a future title shot has been announced for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” Pre-Show.
NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.
The 30th NXT Takeover event will air live this Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Below is the current Takeover card:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match
Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)
Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title
Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream or Finn Balor
Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
Pre-Show: #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE THUNDERDOME Registration Open, Rules For Virtual Fans
- Update on Renee Young Leaving WWE, Recent Social Media Post She Made
- Top WWE Stars Returning Soon?, Backstage News on Vince McMahon and the WWE ThunderDome Launch
- Former WWE Star Blasts Vince McMahon on Impact Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive