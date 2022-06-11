Satnam Singh made his pro wrestling in-ring debut during tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT. You can find our Rampage report at this link.

Tonight’s taped Rampage saw Singh and Jay Lethal defeat enhancement talents Mat Fitchet and Davey Vega. The match went just over 1.5 minutes. Sonjay Dutt accompanied Singh and Lethal to the ring for the match.

Singh dominated his opponents and ended up hitting both of them with a running crossbody. He then held both opponents up so that Lethal could deliver Lethal Injection for the pin to win. After the match Singh took out Fitchet with a helicopter Crucifix Bomb.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan tweeted to hype the debut and billed Singh as “1 In a Billion 7-foot-4-inch,” the tallest wrestler in AEW history.

Dutt tweeted after the match and wrote, “I’m so proud of my friend @hellosatnam!!! One hell of a debut!! Here’s to the future!”

The social media response to Singh’s debut has been pretty strong so far, with a lot more positive feedback than one might have expected.

Singh, a former basketball player signed by AEW in September 2021, debuted back on the April 14 edition of AEW Dynamite. Singh debuted in a new stable with Dutt and Lethal, and immediately took out ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Since then Singh has been involved in several angles, including a beatdown on ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle and The Boys, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal at Battle of The Belts on April 16. AEW recently aired footage of of Singh, Lethal and Dutt taking out Joe following his loss to Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing. Joe has not been seen since then.

While Singh never played college basketball or pro ball overseas, he was a second round draft choice of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. He never actually made the NBA but he played in the NBA Summer League, G League, and the National Basketball League of Canada. Singh was signed by AEW back in September in an attempt to create a star for the India market. It was reported back in April that Singh’s push and the formation of his stable was related to promotion of AEW in India, and the debut was also related to the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger at that time.

There’s no word yet on what’s planned for Singh, Lethal and Dutt after tonight, but the faction is reportedly scheduled to be pushed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Singh and more from Rampage.

Coming up next on #AEWRampage, it’s the long awaited debut of the 1 in a Billion 7’4” @hellosatnam teaming with @TheLethalJay!

Thank you to everyone watching Friday Night Rampage on TNT tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 11, 2022

I’m so proud of my friend @hellosatnam!!! One hell of a debut!! Here’s to the future! pic.twitter.com/pRI516EB3U — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) June 11, 2022

