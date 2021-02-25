AEW has announced more matchups and segments for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal teaming up with Jade Cargill to take on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and rising star Red Velvet. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Shaq/Jade Cargill versus Cody Rhodes/Red Velvet

-FTR/Tully Blanchard versus Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho and MJF host a press conference ahead of Revolution

-Paul Wight speaks

-Private Party/TH2/Matt Hardy versus Dark Order

-Women’s Eliminator Tournament finals

-The Dark Order’s “10” versus Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match