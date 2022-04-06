New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a 12-man tag team matchup for the April 16th Windy City Riot event from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bullet Club, with the addition of the legendary Scott Norton, will be taking on the United Empire. Full details, including an updated card, can be found below.

After controversial events the past few weeks for BULLET CLUB, it appears as if the group has formed a united front; albeit without the presence of the Guerrillas of Destiny and founder member Tama Tonga. With their sights now set on reasserting themselves as the premiere group in all of professional wrestling, they will be looking to make a statement in Chicago opposite the United Empire.

In a mammoth 12 man tag, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb hit the US from Japan, alongside Public Enemy TJP, and with the addition of Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher make their first NJPW appearance since Royal Quest in London in 2019, and now form this intimidating United Empire team of five.

It’s certainly an imposing combination, and one that any BULLET CLUB team would have significant issues with. Hikuleo, Chris Bey and El Phantasmo have some formidable and legendary additions of their own though. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, the Good Brothers are in NJPW action for the first time since Resurgence last August, and the team will be joined by the legendary Scott Norton! ‘Flash’ Norton will wrestle in the cerulean blue for the first time in five years, and even at 60 years old, will be a powerful presence on the BC squad!

-Yuji Nagata vs. Tom Lawlor

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

-Jay White open challenge

-Fred Rosser/Chris Dickinson/Alex Coughlin/Ren Narita/Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight/JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson

-Aaron Henare/Great-O-Khan/Jeff Cobb/TJP/Aussie Open vs. Scott Norton/Hikuleo/Chris Bey/El-Phantasmo/Good Brothers