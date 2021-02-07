AEW has announced 12 matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of their weekly Youtube series DARK, which includes bouts with top company stars PAC, Brian Cage, and former women’s champion Nyla Rose. Check out the full lineup below.

-Red Velvet versus Diamante

-Aaron Solow/Lee Johnson versus SCU

-Tay Conti versus Alex Gracia

-PAC versus VSK

-Marko Stunt versus Ryan Nemeth

-KC Navarro versus Sonny Kiss

-Jack Evans versus Joey Janela

-Brian Cage versus Jake St. Patrick

-Cezar Bononi/Peter Avalon versus Shawn Dean/Charlie Bravo

-Nyla Rose versus Miranda Alize

-Dark Order’s 10 versus Baron Black

-Natural Nightmares versus Jersey Muscle Society/Vary Morales