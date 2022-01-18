Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark episode will feature the in-ring return of Lance Archer, who returned last week to attack AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on Dynamite. Archer will face Liam Cross on tonight’s show.

Dark will also feature Adam Cole vs. Kaun, Anna Jay vs. Tiffany Nieves, The Varsity Blondes vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis, Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Peter Avalon and JD Drake, Daniel Garcia vs. Anthony Greene, and more.

This week’s AEW Dark episode was taped this past weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us later on for full coverage of this episode. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Adam Cole vs. Kaun

* Bear Country vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan

* Daniel Garcia vs. Anthony Greene

* Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Bison XL and Larintiz X

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson vs. Waves and Curls

* Lance Archer vs. Liam Cross

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta vs. Peter Avalon and JD Drake

* Red Velvet vs. Vipress

* Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade

* Anna Jay vs. Tiffany Nieves

* The Varsity Blondes vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

