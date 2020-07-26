NJPW Releases Full Card For Summer Struggle Night Two

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full card for night two of NJPW’s Summer Struggle event. Check it out below.

-Togi Makabe/SatoshiKoima/Ryusuke Taguchi versus Hirooki Goto/Gabriel Kidd/Tomohiro Ishii

-Toru Yano/YOSHI-HASHI versus Shingo Takagi/BUSHI

-Yuya Uemura/Yuji Nagata versus El Desperado/Minoru Suzuki

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Kota Ibushi/Hiroyoshi Tenzan/Master Wato versus Taichi/Zack Sabre Jr./Yoshinobu Kanemaru/DOUKI

-SHO/Kazuchika Okada versus Yujiro Takahashi/Gedo

-Tetsuya Naito/SANADA/Hiromu Takahashi versus EVIL/Dick Togo/Taiji Ishimori