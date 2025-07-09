Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, Zelina Vega, and a host of NXT talent have been officially announced for the high-stakes battle royal set for WWE Evolution 2.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava revealed that the brand will be represented by Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Tatum Paxley in the match.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, joined by her Fatal Influence allies Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, made her way to the ring demanding more attention. Jordynne Grace interrupted, reminding Jayne that her time as champion is limited, as the two are set to clash at Evolution 2.

Stephanie Vaquer made her return and declared that while Grace would dethrone Jayne, she herself would win the battle royal. That brought out Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, who said they were being overlooked — but vowed one of them would emerge victorious.

Tensions quickly boiled over into a chaotic brawl, with Zelina Vega and Giulia also jumping into the fray.

As it stands, the battle royal lineup includes the following names – Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zelina Vega, and Giulia.

The winner of the battle royal at WWE Evolution will earn a women’s championship opportunity at WWE Clash in Paris.

You can check out the updated WWE Evolution 2 card below:

* Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors

* Women’s Battle Royale: Nia Jax, Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zelina Vega, Giulia, More TBA

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

History will be made and legends will be born. The women take the spotlight SUNDAY at WWE Evolution! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MJtauAWFNn — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025

You can check out the updated betting odds for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event below, courtesy of Bet Online:

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER: -450 (2/9)

Goldberg: +275 (11/4)

Note: Current odds give GUNTHER an 81.8% likelihood of winning the match and retaining the belt.

Singles Match:

Seth Rollins: -550 (2/11)

LA Knight: +325 (13/4)

Note: Current odds give Rollins an 84.6% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match:

Drew McIntyre: -200 (1/2)

Randy Orton: +150 (3/2)

Note: Current odds give McIntyre a 66.7% likelihood of winning the match.