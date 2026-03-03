A major milestone is set for WrestleMania weekend, as Brodie Lee Jr. steps into uncharted territory.

Game Changer Wrestling has officially announced that Lee will compete in his first-ever singles match when he goes one-on-one with Joey Janela at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 10 on Friday, April 17.

The bout is scheduled to headline the annual Spring Break event, which takes place at The Horseshoe in Las Vegas and will stream live on TrillerTV+.

This showdown has been brewing for nearly a year.

The tension dates back to last year’s Spring Break event, where Lee scored a memorable victory in the chaotic Clusterf**k match by eliminating Janela and his girlfriend, Megan Bayne.

Fast forward to this past weekend’s GCW events, and Lee made his intentions crystal clear by directly challenging Janela to a singles match at Spring Break 10. Janela was hesitant at first, refusing to give the 14-year-old the bout he wanted.

That changed quickly.

Lee upped the ante by taunting Janela and referring to him as “Megan Bayne’s b*tch,” a remark that finally pushed Janela over the edge.

The segment ended in violent fashion, with Janela drilling Lee with a piledriver to stand tall.

Now, the match is official.

And it will headline one of WrestleMania weekend’s most talked-about independent shows.

Lee, the son of late AEW standout Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), continues to carve out his own path inside the wrestling world.

Huber tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 41 due to a rare lung condition, a loss that sent shockwaves throughout the industry.