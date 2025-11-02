A major announcement was made during the November 1st episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

It was revealed that a special 16-man tournament will be held to determine who will face John Cena in his final match, set for Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

According to the announcement, the tournament field will feature 16 competitors chosen completely at random, with entrants representing Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and even a few surprise faces from outside the current WWE roster.

WWE is teasing appearances from a mix of familiar rivals and fresh challengers, setting the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime bracket that bridges generations.

The lineup is expected to include Superstars who have shared storied rivalries with Cena throughout his career, as well as a new generation of talent he’s never faced inside the ring. The concept is being described internally as a “celebration of eras,” with the randomness of the draw ensuring no one — including Cena himself — knows who his final opponent will be until the very end.

The tournament officially begins Monday, November 10 on WWE Raw, emanating from Cena’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. That night will also mark Cena’s final Raw appearance in Boston, making it a fitting launch point for the journey toward his farewell bout.

At the close of the video package announcing the tournament, Cena appeared to address both the competitors and the WWE Universe. With emotion and intensity, he said:

“To everyone seizing this opportunity, I say good luck — and to the winner I say, for one final time… If you don’t want some, come get some!”

The 16-man tournament promises to be one of the most anticipated events in recent WWE memory, as the company prepares to send off one of its all-time greats in grand fashion this December at the Capital One Arena.

