Pat McAfee is making headlines for a very unusual reason today.

The Athletic, a sports news outlet owned by The New York Times, has published a concerning report detailing actions by WWE Raw color-commentator Pat McAfee on his ESPN show that could potentially lead to legal repercussions.

According to the report, the incident occurred on the February 26, 2025, episode of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. NFL Insider Adam Schefter was a guest on the program, which was broadcasting from Indianapolis, Indiana, during the annual NFL Scouting Combine. The Athletic states that during the show, McAfee suddenly referenced a social media “report” alleging that an 18-year-old freshman from the University of Mississippi had been unfaithful to her boyfriend—with his father.

Schefter reportedly attempted to redirect the discussion back to the NFL Draft and the prospects of Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart. However, McAfee and his co-hosts continued to dwell on the salacious rumor, adopting a shock-jock approach before eventually shifting back to football-related topics.

While McAfee did not mention the woman’s name on air, The Athletic confirmed that the individual in question is Mary Kate Cornett. The false story about her first surfaced on YikYak, an anonymous social media platform popular among college students. It later gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), where users began circulating a photo taken from her Instagram profile, further exposing her identity.

McAfee was not the only media figure to address the rumor; The Athletic’s report also alleges that two personalities from Barstool Sports and others engaged in spreading the unverified claim.

Cornett has since stated that the intense public attention led to harassment at her college dorm, forcing her to relocate to emergency housing and take her courses online. The report further reveals that her mother’s home in Houston, Texas, was targeted in a swatting incident, verified by both a police report and security footage.

Additionally, Cornett claims her phone number was leaked online, leading to an influx of disturbing voicemails.

In response to the viral nature of the rumor, both Cornett and her boyfriend issued statements categorically denying the claims. The family is now actively seeking legal action, investigating whether criminal charges can be pursued. The Athletic noted, “Cornett engaged legal representation and said she intends to take action against McAfee and ESPN, which airs his show, and potentially others involved in spreading the rumor.”

Expressing her distress, Cornett told The Athletic, “I would like people to be held accountable for what they’ve done. You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life.”

She has since retained legal representation in Houston, Texas, as she considers her next steps. We will keep you posted as additional information on this story continues to surface.