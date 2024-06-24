Well-known pro wrestling veteran 2 Cold Scorpio is in the news this week after being arrested following a stabbing incident.

Charles Scaggs (2 Cold Scorpio) was arrested on June 15 in Kansas City, MO., where he was charged with one count of first-degree felony assault and one count of armed criminal action, each felonies, after getting into a fight with a man during an incident at the Love’s Travel Stop, where Scaggs works as a security guard.

TMZ is reporting the following about the incident:

“During the scuffle, Scaggs told authorities he pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the guy in self-defense. The wrestler said the altercation went on for several more moments — and in the squabble, he got in a few more stabs too.



Cops say when they arrived on the scene, they found the guy who was stabbed lying on the ground … bleeding from his head, chest, buttocks, legs and abdomen. They added that he was transported to a local hospital … as he was going in and out of consciousness.



According to the docs, though, investigators were able to make contact with him at the medical facility later in the day … where they say he told them Scaggs was the aggressor in the situation.”

Scaggs bonded out of jail at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 at 12:08 PM CDT.

Scaggs, 58, has plead not guilty and is slated for court in July.