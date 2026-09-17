Former WWF, WCW and ECW star Charles “2 Cold Scorpio” Scaggs was taken into custody and jailed following a court appearance Thursday in Kansas City.

Prosecutors had sought to revoke Scaggs’ bond after he allegedly violated its conditions. During Thursday’s hearing, Scaggs acknowledged brandishing a firearm.

According to TMZ, court records stated, “Court finds and believes Defendant to be clearly in violation of his bond conditions, and that said violation is a danger to public safety.”

Scaggs is scheduled to be sentenced on October 9 after previously agreeing to plead guilty to second-degree assault and armed criminal action charges.

The charges stem from a June 2024 incident at a Love’s Travel Stop, where Scaggs was working as a security guard. An altercation began after Scaggs confronted a man about smoking inside the building and eventually became physical outside.

Scaggs told authorities he stabbed the man multiple times with a knife in self-defense. Police said the victim suffered numerous cut and stab wounds and was hospitalized, while the victim later told investigators that Scaggs had been the aggressor.

The two sides ultimately reached a plea agreement ahead of a scheduled trial.

Scaggs has wrestled for numerous promotions throughout his career, including WWE/WWF, WCW, ECW, NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH.