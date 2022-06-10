Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that former WWE/ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio will make his return to the promotion next month.

He will be part of their GCW Gateway to the Death event on Friday, July 1st at Pop’s Nightclub in Sanget, Illinois. Here is the updated card:

— Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards.

— Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick.

— Effy vs. Delirious.

— Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco.

Appearances from Allie Katch, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and Nick Gage.