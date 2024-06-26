Following his involvement in a stabbing incident, 2 Cold Scorpio will no longer be wrestling in Japan this August.

DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Scorpio’s trip to Japan, where he was slated to compete at DDT & Game Changer Wrestling’s event on August 12 and for GCW on August 13-14, has been postponed. This delay is due to legal issues Scorpio is facing in the United States. DDT apologized to fans who were anticipating his matches.

According to TMZ Sports, Scorpio, whose real name is Charles Scaggs, was arrested on June 15 for stabbing a man while working as a security guard at a gas station. Scorpio claims he acted in self-defense after the man threatened him and tried to attack him, while the victim alleges Scorpio was the aggressor. The victim was hospitalized with cuts to his head, chest, buttocks, legs, and abdomen, requiring numerous staples and stitches.

The 58-year-old Scorpio faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies. He was released on bail and has a hearing scheduled for July.

Scorpio has a storied wrestling career, having competed in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH, AJPW, and NJPW, and is well-known for his time in ECW, WWF, and WCW.