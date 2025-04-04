All Elite Wrestling has added two more matches to AEW Dynasty 2025.

We’ll see Chris Jericho defending his ROH World Title against Bandido in a Title vs. Mask match.

Additionally, Kyle Fletcher will face off against Mark Briscoe in a singles match.

Tony Khan officially announced these additions on Thursday.

You can checked out the updated card for the April 6th AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW International Championship Match:

Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

AEW World Trios Championship Match:

The Death Riders vs. Rated FTR

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

AEW TNT Championship No Time Limit, No Outside Interference Match:

Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

ROH World Championship Mask vs. Title Match:

Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

This Sunday, April 6

Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty ppv ROH World Title vs Mask@IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler Bandido has accepted the challenge and he will risk his mask vs the title of his vicious rival, the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty on ppv THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/61BWSOuvWf — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 4, 2025