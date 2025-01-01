Several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil special, including two title matches and a fatal-four way match with the winner getting a shot at the Women’s North American Championship.

You can check out the updated card for next week’s edition of WWE NXT below:

NXT Championship:

Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

NXT Women’s Championship:

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

Sudden Death for NXT Heritage Cup:

Charlie Dempsey (c) vs. Lexis King

#1 Contender for NXT Women’s North American Championship:

Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice

Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, & Jacy Jayne) vs. Shotzi, Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin

Oh this is going to be good! 🙌 After a brawl backstage, @avawwe_ lets @CoraJadeWWE know we'll have a Women's North American Title No. 1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match NEXT WEEK at #NewYearsEvil! 😈#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/XtxuNJYs8x — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025

"But I did everything right…" After last week's controversial ending, @avawwe_ has declared @LexisKingWWE will have to face Charlie Dempsey in a Sudden Death round for the Heritage Cup NEXT WEEK at #NewYearsEvil. 🏆#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5cBnKv1SYy — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025

#NewYearsEvil is absolutely STACKED! 😈#WWENXT kicks off 2025 LIVE from The @ShrineLA with a night you don't want to miss! 🙌 📍 LOS ANGELES, CA

🎟️ https://t.co/2CTmJRLR4F pic.twitter.com/XqMsrGUzI1 — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2025

On this week’s edition of WWE NXT, an appearance by Joe Hendry on next week’s premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix was teased.

You can check out a video of the tease below:

WWE just teased Joe Hendry appearing on Raw's debut on Netflix #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bpc2Dr9ubI — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 1, 2025

And finally, WWE Superstars Giulia, Dakota Kai, Michin, and others took to Twitter on Tuesday to look back on 2024.

Giulia wrote, “Happy new year‼︎! 2024 was a year full of changes—two moves between promotions, injuries, and relocating to the United States. It was challenging, but every moment made me stronger. I’m thankful for the amazing rivals, new challenges, and everything I’ve learned. Here’s to making 2025 the year of Giulia!”

Kai said, “Ending 2024 with a win and massive goals ahead for the new year. Honestly.. thank you all for having my back, even with all the ups and downs. You truly are my driving force and helping me feel that passion again.”

You can check out the tweets below:

Happy new year‼︎! 2024 was a year full of changes—two moves between promotions, injuries, and relocating to the United States. It was challenging, but every moment made me stronger. I’m thankful for the amazing rivals, new challenges, and everything I’ve learned. Here’s to… pic.twitter.com/sSuevy17JF — GIULIA ＝ ジュリア (@giulia0221g) December 31, 2024

Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive.#NYE2025 pic.twitter.com/VlvaqXsSY4 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) December 31, 2024

2024… it’s been a year that neither of us could have ever predicted. Somehow we stumbled upon being one of, if not the best tag team in the world right now. And through it all, we’ve legitimately become brothers. Brothers argue. Brothers fight. But brothers always have each… pic.twitter.com/8DQKrMdaNh — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) December 31, 2024