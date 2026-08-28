A large fire broke out less than a mile from Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, just two days before AEW All In.

According to the London Fire Brigade, 20 fire engines and approximately 125 firefighters were dispatched to an industrial estate in Neasden after a blaze erupted at a mixed waste facility.

“Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters are responding to a fire on Hannah Close, Neasden. Residents in the immediate area should close doors and windows, remaining inside where possible, due to the large amount of smoke being produced,” the London Fire Brigade stated.

“The fire is located at a mixed waste facility, and an industrial unit approximately 100m by 150m is currently alight. Three of the Brigade’s 32m ladders have been mobilized to the scene as part of our response, alongside the Brigade’s Drone Team. Firefighters have also deployed a hose laying unit and high volume pump to the scene. This will increase the amount of water available to firefighters as they work to bring the fire under control.”

The fire is also causing transportation issues in the area, with Tube and rail services impacted as emergency crews respond.

“Tube services on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines will be impacted as crews respond. Rail services into London Marylebone are also disrupted as a result of this fire. The brigade’s control room took the first of over 70 calls reporting the fire at 11.34am. Crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden and surrounding fire stations have been mobilized to the scene,” the statement continued.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

The blaze is located just under a mile from Wembley Stadium, which is scheduled to host AEW All In on Sunday, August 30.

As of this writing, there has been no indication that the fire will impact AEW All In. However, the situation is worth monitoring given the proximity to Wembley Stadium and the transportation disruptions in the surrounding area.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.