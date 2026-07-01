Three previously sealed voicemails involving Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel have been made public as the WWE shareholder lawsuit moves toward an expected settlement.

According to reporting from Post Wrestling’s Brandon Thurston, the recordings were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request after being filed as exhibits in the case. While transcripts of the messages had previously been available, the newly released audio provides the first opportunity to hear the conversations.

One voicemail, recorded in September 2022, features Emanuel discussing the federal investigations McMahon was facing from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission during the period Endeavor was negotiating its eventual merger of WWE and UFC, which resulted in the formation of TKO Group Holdings.

In the recording, Emanuel references conversations with law firm Latham & Watkins while expressing confidence regarding the DOJ investigation.

“Everybody at the DOJ is former Latham lawyers. So on that side, it will be helpful.”

Emanuel also appeared to minimize the SEC investigation, stating:

“That’s just the penalty.”

He then assured McMahon that Endeavor would provide protection against potential civil liability.

“As it relates to everything else, yes, we can indemnify you, and we will.”

The term “indemnify” generally refers to compensating someone for financial losses or legal liabilities in civil matters. Emanuel acknowledged that distinction during the voicemail, adding:

“This is not criminal.”

In his reporting, Thurston noted that the shareholder case judge determined that evidence lost because McMahon and others failed to preserve it justified a legal presumption regarding Emanuel’s offer.

“Due to lost evidence that McMahon and others did not preserve, the judge in the shareholder case decided that he would presume it was true that Emanuel’s offer of indemnification influenced McMahon’s thinking ahead of the WWE sale process, although the trial has since been cancelled.”

The shareholder lawsuit alleged that McMahon steered WWE toward a merger with UFC in order to retain influence within the company rather than pursuing the transaction that would have produced the highest value for shareholders.

Another voicemail left by Emanuel several days later encouraged McMahon to continue discussions regarding the legal issues.

“Get together and talk through all the issues because I think whether it be the DOJ or anything, there’s ways around this to figure this out.”

The final recording, dated December 2022, was left by McMahon for Jeff Sine of The Raine Group, which advised WWE during the sale process. In the message, McMahon expressed his desire to move forward with Endeavor’s proposal.

“It solves a lot of problems. I, you know, again, together, I think it’s a stronger situation than either one of us on our own.”

According to Thurston’s reporting, the voicemail came roughly an hour after a meeting involving Emanuel, McMahon, Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Mark Shapiro. At the time, Khan and Stephanie McMahon were serving as co-CEOs of WWE.