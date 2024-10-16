WWE has announced a special guest for next week’s NXT on CW show.

During the October 15 episode of NXT on CW, it was announced that 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer will be appearing live on next week’s show.

Custer drove a special NXT car in the Xfinity Series Playoffs ahead of the NXT on CW premiere back on October 1.

He is currently second in the Xfinity Series playoffs.

