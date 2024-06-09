The talent field for the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament is starting to fill up.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the first three competitors for the 2024 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament were announced.

Following her victory over Robyn Renegade, Kris Statlander officially declared herself for the tourney, where the winner this year will move on to earn a world title shot.

Kris Statlander is the first entrant in the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Cup! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@callmekrisstat | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/AtaErW36JM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2024

Speaking of Statlander, she debuted new theme music during the 6/8 AEW Collision show in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Later in the show, it was announced during a backstage segment that Willow Nightingale has also entered the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournament, and “Timeless” Toni Storm declared Mariah May for the tourney.

The finals of the tourney are scheduled to take place on July 20, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.