– Today, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry celebrates his 37th birthday. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton also marks a milestone, turning 26 years old.

– WWE is still planning to hold a Draft at some point in 2025. While no official date has been confirmed, the shake-up is expected to happen later this year, with roster moves likely affecting Raw, SmackDown, and NXT talent alike.

– Kiana James is reportedly set to return to WWE television in the near future. According to sources, WWE officials remain very high on the young star, who continues to impress many behind the scenes with her steady in-ring improvement and overall presentation.

– Despite Liv Morgan’s upcoming film commitment, there are currently no plans for WWE to strip her and Raquel Rodriguez of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Morgan is set to be involved in the production of the upcoming major motion picture Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, which may require her to be off television for up to a month, but the duo will reportedly remain champions through that period.

(H/T: WrestleVotes’ Backstage Pass)