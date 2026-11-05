Kevin Knight has earned the top spot on the 2026 Black Wrecellence 500 rankings.

Righteous Reg unveiled this year’s BW500 list on social media on Thursday, November 5. The annual rankings recognize 500 Black professional wrestlers from around the world, highlighting their accomplishments while promoting representation and diversity throughout the industry.

Knight takes over the number one position previously held by Mercedes Moné, who topped the rankings in both 2025 and 2020.

“500 of the BEST BLACK wrestlers in the WORLD,” the announcement stated. “It’s about representation. It’s about culture. Discover some new talent. Share.”

Moné remains near the top of the rankings, coming in at number two behind Knight.

Swerve Strickland secured the third position, followed by Oba Femi at number four and Willow Nightingale rounding out the top five.

The remainder of the top ten features Athena at number six, Lee Moriarty at number seven, Leon Slater at number eight, Michael Oku at number nine and Royce Keys at number ten.

Looking back at previous years, Swerve Strickland topped the BW500 rankings in 2024, following Bryan Keith in 2023, Bianca Belair in 2022 and Trish Adora in 2021.

Mercedes Moné, then known as Sasha Banks, claimed the number one position in 2020, which marked the first year the rankings expanded from 250 wrestlers to 500.

Kofi Kingston was the inaugural number one selection when the list debuted in 2019.