The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic officially wrapped up during the November 4 episode of WWE NXT, with Cody Rhodes making a special appearance to help celebrate the tournament winners.

Wednesday night’s special edition of NXT from Orlando, Florida featured Hank Walker and Tank Ledger squaring off against Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno in the finals of the annual tag-team tournament.

Before the match got underway, Rhodes made his entrance and greeted both teams inside the ring before joining Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary to watch the action unfold.

The tournament finals featured several close calls, including Hank and Tank nearly putting their opponents away with consecutive splashes. Dar and Moreno eventually turned things around, countering an attempted Honk-Honk into simultaneous ankle locks.

After surviving another offensive flurry, Dar and Moreno connected with stereo Cross Rhodes in a nod to the man watching from ringside. The duo followed up with a high-low combination, allowing Moreno to pin Tank and secure the tournament victory.

Following the match, Rhodes returned to the ring to personally present Dar and Moreno with the Dusty Cup trophy, named in honor of his late father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Rhodes also announced that the tournament victory comes with an additional reward, as Dar and Moreno will challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE 🤝 NXT So great to have @CodyRhodes here tonight to present the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Cup to the winner! https://t.co/vRC6Ckzd5T — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026

A little history lesson here ✍️ So great to see @CodyRhodes and @BookerT5x 👏 https://t.co/HeGUtUmKfp — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026

Let the BELLIES hit the floor 🤩 https://t.co/J4ydcQnTLj — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026

DAR AND MORENO 🏆 @NoamDar and @Itsbbyromeo have WON the The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic!!! https://t.co/ohOeWLSI2B — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026