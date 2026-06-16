Danhausen’s connection to the NBA Champion New York Knicks continues to gain mainstream attention.

Following the Knicks’ championship-winning playoff run, several members of the team appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (see video below ), where Danhausen’s role in the team’s remarkable postseason success became part of the conversation.

The self-proclaimed “curse” and subsequent “uncursing” of the Knicks by Danhausen became a popular storyline among fans throughout the playoffs. After reversing the curse, the Knicks went on an incredible run, winning 13 consecutive postseason games before dropping a single contest to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

New York ultimately bounced back and secured the championship over the weekend.

During the appearance on The Tonight Show, Fallon asked NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who is a noted longtime WWE fan, whether he believed Danhausen deserved some credit for the Knicks’ title victory.

“At first, I was a little skeptical,” Brunson replied. “But, I mean, you have to believe it now. You have to believe it now.”

Brunson’s endorsement quickly caught the attention of Danhausen, who reacted on social media after the segment aired.

“DANHAUSEN KNEW THEY BELIEVED,” he wrote. “Thank you Jalen Brunson, Karl Towns and Fallon Tonight for confirming Danhausen’s cursing and uncursing powers to the world.”

The crossover between Danhausen and the Knicks has continued to grow in recent weeks. Fanatics has already released a Danhausen-inspired championship shirt celebrating the team’s title victory, and Danhausen is expected to attend the Knicks’ championship parade later this week.

Meanwhile, WWE has also embraced the connection.

During Monday night’s episode of Raw, the company aired a video package congratulating the Knicks while highlighting Danhausen’s association with the team.

The partnership between the NBA champions and one of wrestling’s most unique personalities doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon, either.

WWE is expected to have at least one Knicks player in attendance for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18 at Madison Square Garden, the team’s home arena.