The 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament is in the books.

And “The Aerial Assassin” finally did it.

Will Ospreay won the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, defeating Swerve Strickland in a bloody violent spectacle that served as the main event of the AEW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view on June 28 at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

With the win, Ospreay is now the owner of the Owen Hart Cup title, which he proudly posed with on the stage as the AEW ALL IN graphic appeared behind him as the show went off the air.

Ospreay will now move on to challenge for the world championship at the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2026 pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.