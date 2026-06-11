Maya World pulled off a major upset on AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster, punching her ticket to the semifinals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The tournament clash saw World battle Skye Blue in a hard-fought first-round encounter, with both competitors looking to move one step closer to the prestigious Owen Hart Cup.

Blue came out aggressively at the opening bell, taking World to the mat and connecting with a kick to the head. World quickly fired back with elbow strikes, but Blue answered with offense of her own as the two traded shots along the ropes in the early stages of the contest.

World shifted momentum in her favor with a leg lariat before driving Blue face-first into the turnbuckles. She continued to stay on the attack, connecting with a kick to the head and attempting a top-rope attack, but Blue avoided the move and answered with a clothesline.

Blue began putting together a strong offensive run, unloading with elbow strikes and stomps in the corner before hitting a snap suplex for a near-fall. She kept the pressure on with more strikes and a knee to the face, eventually taking the action to the entrance ramp where she delivered a draping neck-breaker.

From there, the battle remained evenly contested as both competitors continued exchanging offense. In the end, however, it was World who capitalized on her opportunity, scoring the upset victory over Blue to advance in the tournament.

A huge opportunity now awaits.

With the win, World moves on to the semifinal round, where she will face Athena for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals.

The tournament’s other semifinal matchup is already set as well, with Mercedes Moné scheduled to face Hazuki on next week’s edition of Dynamite.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10/26 from Cincinnati, OH. here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.