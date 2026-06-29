The 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament is in the books.

And for the second time, it went to “The CEO.”

Mercedes Mone, the former 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament winner, repeated her success this year, defeating Maya World at the AEW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view on June 28 at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

With the win, Mone is now the owner of the Owen Hart Cup title, which she proudly raised above her head on the stage as the AEW ALL IN graphic appeared behind her.

Mone will now move on to challenger for the world championship at the upcoming AEW ALL IN 2026 pay-per-view.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.