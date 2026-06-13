We’re down to the final four!

During the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, the final four-way qualifier bout took place for the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

In the main event of the 6/12 blue brand prime time program, Jey Uso emerged victorious, allowing him to advance in the tournament.

With the win, “Main Event’ Jey will now move on to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament, where he will face off against Je’Von Evans to see who moves on to the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio have already advanced to square off against each other in the semifinals.

The winners of the Uso vs. Evans and Femi vs. Mysterio matches will compete against each other in the finals of the 2026 WWE King of the Ring tournament later this month at WWE Night of Champions 2026 in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the tourney earns a shot at the world title at WWE SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis, MN.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.