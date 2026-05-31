WWE has officially revealed the brackets for the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

The tournament fields were announced during the WWE Clash in Italy post-show, with the winners of each tournament earning championship opportunities at SummerSlam. The finals are scheduled to take place at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in Saudi Arabia.

The men’s tournament gets underway on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw with a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way bout featuring Penta, Oba Femi, Solo Sikoa, and Carmelo Hayes.

Additional first-round matches on that side of the bracket include Dominik Mysterio taking on Bron Breakker, while Trick Williams is set to collide with Damian Priest.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Seth Rollins will meet Je’Von Evans in a featured opening-round contest. Elsewhere, Tama Tonga is scheduled to face Ricky Saints, while former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso goes one-on-one with LA Knight. The final match-up on that side sees Royce Keys square off against Finn Balor.

The Queen of the Ring tournament will feature several notable championship-caliber matchups as well.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan is set to battle Becky Lynch in one of the headline first-round contests. Alexa Bliss will also enter tournament action against Chelsea Green, while newly crowned Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca faces Lyra Valkyria.

Another major showdown will see Charlotte Flair go one-on-one with Jade Cargill.

A Fatal 4-Way match is also scheduled for the women’s bracket, with Roxanne Perez, IYO SKY, Giulia, and Lash Legend all competing for advancement. The remaining first-round bouts feature Bayley facing Raquel Rodriguez and Jacy Jayne taking on Kiana James.

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