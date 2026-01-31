The 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match is now officially in the rear-view mirror.
And it is Roman Reigns who emerged victorious, and will be heading to WrestleMania 42 as a result, where he will challenge either men’s champion Drew McIntyre or CM Punk on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19, 2026.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the statistics coming out of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match.
What was the order of entrances for the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh closer on January 31?
How about the order of eliminations, and who eliminated each participant?
Let’s find out!
Featured below is a look at the complete list of order of entrances and eliminations for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match:
Royal Rumble entrants
Oba Femi
Bron Breakker
Solo Sikoa
Rey Mysterio
Rusev
Matt Cardona
Damian Priest
Je’Von Evans
Mr. Iguana
Trick Williams
Cody Rhodes
El Grande Americano
The Original El Grande Americano
Royce Keys
Austin Theory
Bronson Reed
Ilja Dragunov
La Parka
Dragon Lee
Logan Paul
LA Knight
Brock Lesnar
The Miz
Rey Fenix
Jey Uso
Roman Reigns
Jacob Fatu
Penta
Randy Orton
Gunther
Royal Rumble eliminations
Bron Breakker (Oba Femi)
Rusev (Oba Femi)
Solo Sikoa (Oba Femi)
Rey Mysterio (Oba Femi)
Matt Cardona (Oba Femi)
Mr. Iguana (Trick Williams)
EL Grande Americano (The Original El Grande Americano)
The Original El Grande Americano (Trick Williams)
Trick Williams (Cody Rhodes)
Damian Priest (Royce Keys)
Royce Keys (Bronson Reed)
La Parka (Austin Theory/Bronson Reed)
Dragon Lee (Bronson Reed)
Austin Theory (LA Knight)
Bronson Reed (LA Knight)
Ilja Dragunov (Brock Lesnar)
Rey Fenix (Brock Lesnar)
Oba Femi (Brock Lesnar)
Brock Lesnar (Cody Rhodes & LA Knight)
The Miz (Roman Reigns)
LA Knight (Cody Rhodes)
Je’Von Evans (Randy Orton)
Penta (Gunther)
Cody Rhodes (Jacob Fatu)
Jacob Fatu (Roman Reigns)
Jey Uso (Roman Reigns)
Logan Paul (Roman Reigns)
Randy Orton (Gunther)
Gunther (Roman Reigns)