The 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match is now officially in the rear-view mirror.

And it is Roman Reigns who emerged victorious, and will be heading to WrestleMania 42 as a result, where he will challenge either men’s champion Drew McIntyre or CM Punk on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the statistics coming out of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

What was the order of entrances for the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh closer on January 31?

How about the order of eliminations, and who eliminated each participant?

Let’s find out!

Featured below is a look at the complete list of order of entrances and eliminations for this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match: