We’re down to the final four!

During the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, the final four-way qualifier bout took place for the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament.

In the opening match of the 6/12 blue brand prime time program, Charlotte Flair emerged victorious, thanks to an assist from Tiffany Stratton of all people, allowing her to advance in the tournament.

With the win, “The Queen” will now move on to the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, where she will face off against reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to see who moves on to the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Iyo Sky and Raquel Rodriguez have already advanced to square off against each other in the semifinals.

The winners of the Charlotte vs. Morgan and Sky vs. Rodriguez matches will compete against each other in the finals of the 2026 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament later this month at WWE Night of Champions 2026 in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the tourney earns a shot at the women’s title at WWE SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis, MN.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.