The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match is now officially in the rear-view mirror.
And it is Liv Morgan who emerged victorious, and will be heading to WrestleMania 42 as a result, where she will challenge either women’s champion Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19, 2026.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the statistics coming out of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match.
What was the order of entrances for the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh opener on January 31?
How about the order of eliminations, and who eliminated each participant?
Let’s find out!
Featured below is a look at the complete list of order of entrances and eliminations for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match:
Royal Rumble entrants
Charlotte Flair
Alexa Bliss
Kiana James
Nia Jax
Ivy Nile
Lola Vice
Candice LeRae
Jordynne Grace
Becky Lynch
Sol Ruca
Roxanne Perez
Maxxine Dupri
Nattie
Liv Morgan
Lash Legend
Zelina Vega
Raquel Rodriguez
Chelsea Green
Giulia
IYO SKY
Asuka
Rhea Ripley
Bayley
Jacy Jayne
Nikki Bella
Lyra Valkyria
Kelani Jordan
Kairi Sane
Brie Bella
Tiffany Stratton
Royal Rumble eliminations
Lola Vice (Jordynne Grace)
Candice LeRae (Jordynne Grace)
Ivy Nile (Jordynne Grace)
Nia Jax (Charlotte Flair)
Alexa Bliss (Charlotte Flair)
Maxxine Dupri (Becky Lynch)
Becky Lynch (Nattie)
Jordynne Grace (Lash Legend)
Kiana James (Raquel Rodriguez)
Zelina Vega (Giulia)
Chelsea Green (Rhea Ripley)
Roxanne Perez (Rhea Ripley)
Nattie (Liv Morgan)
Giulia (Lyra Valkyria)
Asuka (Kairi Sane)
Kairi Sane (IYO SKY)
Lyra Valkyria (Brie Bella)
Bayley (Nikki Bella)
Kelani Jordan (Jacy Jayne)
Jacy Jayne (Sol Ruca)
Nikki Bella (Lash Legend)
Brie Bella (Lash Legend)
Charlotte Flair (Lash Legend)
IYO SKY (Lash Legend)
Lash Legend (Rhea Ripley)
Rhea Ripley (Raquel Rodriguez)
Raquel Rodriguez (Liv Morgan)
Sol Ruca (Tiffany Stratton)
Tiffany Stratton (Liv Morgan)
For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.