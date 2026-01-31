The 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match is now officially in the rear-view mirror.

And it is Liv Morgan who emerged victorious, and will be heading to WrestleMania 42 as a result, where she will challenge either women’s champion Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the statistics coming out of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

What was the order of entrances for the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh opener on January 31?

How about the order of eliminations, and who eliminated each participant?

Let’s find out!

Featured below is a look at the complete list of order of entrances and eliminations for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match:

Royal Rumble entrants Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss

Kiana James

Nia Jax

Ivy Nile

Lola Vice

Candice LeRae

Jordynne Grace

Becky Lynch

Sol Ruca

Roxanne Perez

Maxxine Dupri

Nattie

Liv Morgan

Lash Legend

Zelina Vega

Raquel Rodriguez

Chelsea Green

Giulia

IYO SKY

Asuka

Rhea Ripley

Bayley

Jacy Jayne

Nikki Bella

Lyra Valkyria

Kelani Jordan

Kairi Sane

Brie Bella

Tiffany Stratton Royal Rumble eliminations Lola Vice (Jordynne Grace)

Candice LeRae (Jordynne Grace)

Ivy Nile (Jordynne Grace)

Nia Jax (Charlotte Flair)

Alexa Bliss (Charlotte Flair)

Maxxine Dupri (Becky Lynch)

Becky Lynch (Nattie)

Jordynne Grace (Lash Legend)

Kiana James (Raquel Rodriguez)

Zelina Vega (Giulia)

Chelsea Green (Rhea Ripley)

Roxanne Perez (Rhea Ripley)

Nattie (Liv Morgan)

Giulia (Lyra Valkyria)

Asuka (Kairi Sane)

Kairi Sane (IYO SKY)

Lyra Valkyria (Brie Bella)

Bayley (Nikki Bella)

Kelani Jordan (Jacy Jayne)

Jacy Jayne (Sol Ruca)

Nikki Bella (Lash Legend)

Brie Bella (Lash Legend)

Charlotte Flair (Lash Legend)

IYO SKY (Lash Legend)

Lash Legend (Rhea Ripley)

Rhea Ripley (Raquel Rodriguez)

Raquel Rodriguez (Liv Morgan)

Sol Ruca (Tiffany Stratton)

Tiffany Stratton (Liv Morgan)

