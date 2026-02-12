The CW is now offering WWE NXT streaming content.

Around the clock.

Literally.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, The CW Network announced the launch of a new 24/7 streaming channel for WWE NXT via their official App.

“There’s no tapping out on this channel,” the announcement shared via social media by The CW Network on Wednesday began. “Stream WWE NXT 24/7 on it’s new fast channel on The CW App.”

The announcement concluded with a link to the following WWE NXT channel page from the official CWTV.com website.

Also featured in The CW App are 24/7 channels for other popular programming, including ‘Top Gear’, ‘Iron Chef’, ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, and ‘Ghost Hunters’.

WWE NXT airs live every Tuesday night at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

