An update on Charlotte Flair.

The WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion took to Instagram today and revealed some details about her knee injury. She writes, “Today, was my first biodex (isokinetic training) test! I needed to be in the 40 percent or less deficit for strength compared to my non surgical leg…..I had 20 percent or less quad strength and in some of the measurements I was stronger in my surgical leg…I MISS YOU GUYS & can’t wait to lace my boots again!”

Flair has been out of action since December 8th, 2023. At the time of her injury it was reported that she would be out for nine months.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on her condition.