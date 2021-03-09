WWE Games and 2K are celebrating 25 years of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin with the latest update to the WWE SuperCard game.

The latest updates released throughout March will give players the chance to honor Austin with new items and events.

Below is the full SuperCard announcement issued to us today, along with screenshots of some of the new Stone Cold additions:

WWE® SuperCard Celebrates 25 Years of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with New Content Available Now The “Texas Rattlesnake’s” 25th anniversary comes with new cards, rewards and more 2K today announced new WWE® SuperCard content in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s WWE debut. Throughout the month of March, players can honor the Texas Rattlesnake with new items and events, such as a brand new “Stone Cold” Steve Austin cardback, Austin’s iconic jean shorts and more. WWE SuperCard is a collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games, available now on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, including iPhone® and iPad®; the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android™ devices*; and Facebook Gaming. In addition, on March 9, the “Stone Cold” Fusion event becomes available, allowing players to collect and combine Rattlesnakes and ATVs from the draft board for a chance to make their own Special Edition “Stone Cold” Steve Austin cards. Keep an eye out for “Stone Cold” cardback and Legacy Pack QR codes on social media channels. For more information on WWE SuperCard and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe on YouTube. *WWE SuperCard requires iOS 11.0 or later for iOS devices, including iPhone and iPad, as well as requires Android 4.2.1 and up for Android devices. App includes optional in-game purchases. Cat Daddy Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). s;

