Bully Ray believes WWE’s next generation needs to grow out of the “wide-eyed rookie” phase sooner rather than later, and he recently used Cody Rhodes’ championship loss as a springboard to make that point. Speaking ahead of Rhodes dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, Ray questioned whether modern booking leans too heavily on veteran mentorship as a crutch rather than a tool. To him, respect is important, reverence is not.

Ray argued that too many rising stars are being portrayed as grateful passengers instead of hungry equals, saying, “I’m not a fan of the WWE treating a lot of their talent like children.” He pointed to moments where younger wrestlers appear overwhelmed just sharing the ring with established names, adding that the tone has shifted from inspirational to excessive. “It’s becoming a little too much where a lot of younger talent are deer in the headlights when it comes to the veterans,” Ray explained, warning that this presentation can quietly cap a performer’s ceiling.

That philosophy directly shaped Ray’s take on Cody Rhodes’ future after the title loss. While some have floated the idea of Rhodes being guided back to the top by an established legend, Ray pushed back hard on that concept. “I don’t necessarily wanna see Cody have to be taken under anybody’s wing,” he said, emphasizing that Rhodes should be framed as a peer, or better, rather than a project. In Ray’s view, the most powerful comeback story for Rhodes isn’t about learning from the past, but proving he’s already surpassed it.