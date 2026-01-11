“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has revisited one of the biggest “what ifs” of his career, addressing why two blockbuster matchups, against Goldberg and CM Punk, never became reality. Despite defining an era with rivalries that shaped WWE’s Attitude Era, Austin says timing, circumstance, and simple reality kept those dream bouts off the calendar.

According to Austin, a potential clash with Punk briefly hovered on the radar years after his full-time retirement, but his body ultimately dictated otherwise. He explained that discussions surfaced around promotional appearances, including video game marketing, but serious knee issues shut the door before anything meaningful could take shape. Austin framed it as part of a larger truth about wrestling careers: even the biggest stars don’t get to check every box, and plenty of high-profile ideas never make it past the talking stage.

Goldberg’s case was different. Austin noted that when the former WCW champion arrived in WWE, the focus was on establishing Goldberg with a new audience rather than rushing into a super-match. While both men were proven draws, Austin felt Goldberg needed time to settle into the company’s ecosystem first and by the time that window might have opened, the moment had already passed. The closest fans ever got was seeing Austin as special guest referee during Goldberg’s 2004 bout with Brock Lesnar, a reminder that sometimes history brushes up against greatness without fully colliding.

“It was teased [a match with Punk]. And that one time, I think we did, we were promoting a video game and I think I just had an ACL-PCL [surgery] on my left knee, for shoot, and maybe it was teased, but it just never happened. It was like me and Hogan never [happened]. There’s a bunch of things that never happened. You know, there’s a bunch of good sh*t that did happen. So, you know, not everything can happen,” he declared.

Transcribe: WrestlingInc

Source: Insight