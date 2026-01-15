WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is already looking back on 2025 as a turning point year for several rising stars, and two names stood out above the rest in his mind. Speaking on his “Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top” podcast, the veteran broke down why WWE’s long-term investment in certain talents paid off in a big way, pointing to performers who didn’t just get pushed, but proved they belonged at the top of the card.

At the top of Rikishi’s list was Bron Breakker, whose steady rise throughout 2025 impressed the former champion. Rikishi praised WWE for sticking with Breakker rather than rushing or abandoning the push, saying, “We have kind of seen the growth of this kid here, man… how they continue to trust him. WWE is doing a good job by going with this cat here.” He highlighted Breakker’s physical presence, confidence, and growing comfort on the microphone, noting that those traits signal a performer who understands the pressure of being positioned as a future centerpiece.

Rikishi also singled out Gunther as another breakout star, crediting his sustained success to a timeless approach that doesn’t rely on flash or gimmicks. “Gunther just has a different type of heat,” Rikishi explained, comparing his aura to classic villains from wrestling’s past. “There’s nothing gimmicky about him… he just comes out there, whoops your ass, and makes people hate him.” According to Rikishi, that kind of authentic heel presence is rare and sustainable, making Gunther someone WWE can trust in the main-event scene for years. Beyond Breakker and Gunther, Rikishi also praised Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Stephanie Vaquer, predicting that WWE has only scratched the surface of what Vaquer, in particular, can become once fully unleashed.