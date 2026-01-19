As contracts expire and the wrestling landscape reshuffles in the new year, speculation is heating up about which familiar names could find their way back to WWE. While rumors continue to swirl around former AEW stars potentially making the jump, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi believes one legendary return, in particular, feels inevitable, and necessary.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi made it clear he would welcome Chris Jericho back without hesitation. “[For Jericho], that’s coming back home,” Rikishi said. “You went out there, you made all that bag, good for him, and now you come back and you get more bag and you retire where you started from.” Rikishi didn’t mince words about how a career of Jericho’s stature should conclude, adding, “You always want to finish up in WWE. Anything less than that, man, you ain’t going out the right way.”

Jericho wasn’t the only former champion Rikishi mentioned. While discussing recent WWE storylines, he also floated another surprising name he’d like to see return. “For me, it’d be nice to see [Jon] Moxley,” Rikishi said, acknowledging that while Moxley remains deeply tied to AEW, wrestling history has shown that no door stays closed forever.

Why it matters is simple: Rikishi’s comments reflect a long-standing belief within the industry that WWE remains the final chapter for generational stars. A Jericho return would instantly reshape WWE programming, while even the idea of Moxley coming back keeps fans and insiders talking during a volatile free-agent period.

With contracts expiring and surprises becoming the norm, the coming months could determine whether Rikishi’s wish list turns into reality or remains one of wrestling’s biggest “what ifs.”