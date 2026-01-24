One week after Powerhouse Hobbs officially wrapped up his contract with AEW, the conversation around his next move has only intensified. With industry chatter pointing toward WWE, Bully Ray isn’t just predicting a change of scenery, he’s actively rooting for it.

On Busted Open Radio, Ray didn’t soften his stance. “I hope Powerhouse Hobbs is running, and running fast. And I hope Wardlow is right behind him,” he said, placing Hobbs alongside Wardlow as two heavyweights he believes were never fully unlocked. From Ray’s point of view, the upside with Hobbs remains obvious. “Powerhouse Hobbs looks the part. There’s so much upside to Powerhouse Hobbs,” he continued.

Ray acknowledged that Hobbs’ presentation could still be refined, particularly when it comes to promos, but dismissed that as a fixable issue rather than a flaw. “Maybe he can’t talk, I don’t know. I haven’t heard enough from Powerhouse Hobbs,” Ray said. “But even if he can’t, you put him with a manager. You do something. That guy can be such a player for you.” In other words, the tools are there; what’s been missing is commitment and structure.

The praise for Hobbs came amid a broader critique of AEW’s creative philosophy, one Ray has repeated frequently. Alongside co-host Dave LaGreca, Ray framed the issue as systemic rather than talent-based. “The only thing that matters there are star ratings, Cagematch ratings, and what the internet says,” he argued. “It’s an entire culture who has now been brainwashed to wrestle for what most would consider the wrong reasons.”

From Ray’s perspective, that mindset caps the company’s ceiling. “If AEW wants to continue doing business the way they’re doing business, that’s just fine, they will continue to stay where they are,” he said. “This is your niche, that’s it.” His harshest criticism cut deeper, suggesting that AEW struggles to create moments with lasting weight. “Nothing will ever be memorable because you don’t make it memorable. Nothing will ever mean more than what it means in a given second, and then they move on.”

As speculation continues, the timing is notable. Hobbs is widely rumored to be WWE-bound, with reports suggesting officials are expecting him around Royal Rumble weekend in Saudi Arabia. Whether that translates into an immediate appearance remains to be seen. Wardlow, meanwhile, is still sidelined after tearing his pectoral muscle in September. Prior to the injury, he was reportedly being lined up for a higher-profile role, potentially orbiting the AEW World Championship scene during Hangman Adam Page’s second reign.

That framing adds context to a growing industry conversation about how powerhouse talents are utilized across major promotions. In an era where presentation and long-term direction often define perception, performers like Hobbs and Wardlow have become case studies in missed opportunities versus unrealized potential.

Looking ahead, Hobbs’ next move will be closely watched, not just for where he lands, but for how he’s framed once he gets there. If WWE, or any other promotion, chooses to invest fully in his strengths, the next chapter could look very different from the one he leaves behind.