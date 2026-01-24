Long before The Miz became a two-time WWE Champion and one of the company’s most reliable television performers, his place in the locker room was anything but secure. The early years of WWE were defined by isolation, embarrassment, and moments where quitting felt like the rational choice, even for someone as stubbornly driven as Mike Mizanin.

Speaking candidly on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Miz reflected on the hazing he endured after arriving from reality television, including being barred from the locker room and forced to change elsewhere. “First getting into WWE, getting kicked out of the locker room. ‘What am I doing here? I’m a grown man,’” Miz recalled. The situation often bordered on absurd. “I’m going to the bathroom with fans. Fans are going, ‘Hey, I think I saw The Miz going into a stall.’ And meanwhile my music’s about to play in five minutes.”

Those moments, he admitted, tested his resolve. The question of whether to walk away came up more than once. “Was there ever a time that I wanted to quit? Yeah, but I don’t quit,” he said, framing the experience as a personal reckoning rather than a career setback.

Miz connected those struggles to a pattern that predates his WWE run. From his earliest days training to his time on The Challenge, a spin-off of The Real World, self-doubt followed him into every new environment. “There are so many times where I was just like, ‘Why are you doing this? What are we doing?’” he said. The lack of support only amplified those thoughts. “‘If they’re kicking you out of the locker room, they’re not gonna teach you inside the ring.’”

Still, persistence won out. Miz described an internal certainty that overpowered the circumstances around him. “But I just kept going, because I was like, ‘I know I can do this,’” he explained. That conviction carried him through years of skepticism, criticism, and being viewed as an outsider in a business that often resists nontraditional paths.

Over time, the narrative shifted. Miz evolved from a reality TV transplant into a cornerstone performer: trusted on the microphone, dependable in the ring, and consistently featured across major storylines. His résumé now includes multiple world title reigns and a level of respect that once seemed unattainable.

That framing adds context to how wrestling locker room culture has changed over the years. Stories like Miz’s underscore how outdated initiation practices can clash with long-term talent development, particularly as the industry pulls from broader entertainment backgrounds.

Looking ahead, Miz’s reflections serve as a reminder of how perseverance can reshape perception. His journey, from being locked out of the locker room to becoming one of WWE’s most durable stars, continues to influence how new talent, especially outsiders, are evaluated and integrated today.