Royce Keys has steadily carved out his presence in WWE, but one of the more unusual moments of his run happened outside the ring. During an appearance on “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon, Keys revealed that he was deliberately kept hidden in Saudi Arabia before a surprise appearance.

Keys explained that once he arrived in Saudi Arabia for the event, WWE took significant steps to ensure his presence was not leaked.

“They put me in a room by myself,” Keys said, describing how he was kept isolated prior to the show.

He recalled being separated from the rest of the roster and production crew in order to maintain the surprise element. The secrecy extended beyond just keeping him off camera.

“Nobody knew I was there,” Keys added.

Rather than interacting freely backstage, Keys said he remained largely confined to a private space, even working out alone to stay ready.

“I had a bench in there and I did 524 reps,” he shared, emphasizing that he was doing everything he could to stay physically prepared while waiting for his moment.

Keys made it clear that he understood the purpose behind the decision. The element of surprise is often central to WWE’s international premium live events, particularly in Saudi Arabia, where crowd reactions can shift the energy of the entire show.

When the time finally came for him to appear, the secrecy paid off. The reaction validated the approach and made the isolation worthwhile.

While many fans only see the finished product on television, Keys’ story offers insight into the logistical side of WWE’s global events. Surprise appearances often require layers of coordination, security, and patience from the talent involved. For Keys, being hidden in Saudi Arabia was not a setback. It was part of a larger plan designed to maximize impact, and he embraced it as another step forward in his WWE journey.