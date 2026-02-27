Wrestling fans worldwide,

For the 13th consecutive year, we at WrestlingHeadlines.com are continuing our annual tradition of inducting a new class into the LOP/WH Hall of Fame.

The LOP/WH Hall of Fame consists of professional wrestlers and professional wrestling matches that you, the readers of LOP/WH, nominate and vote on. Across WrestleMania Week, special “induction” columns dedicated to each inductee will be posted as part of our “LOP/WH Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a week-long celebration of wrestling’s past.

LOP/WH Hall Of Fame Nomination Information

We would like you to nominate one male singles wrestler, one female singles wrestler, one tag team or faction, one wrestling personality, a legacy wrestler, and a predominantly mid-card singles wrestler. Nominations are also open this year for all-time great wrestling matches

This year’s nomination round will begin on Friday, February 27, and close on Friday, March 13 at 11:59 PM EST. You can nominate by clicking on the Google form link OR leaving a comment in the comment section.

At that time, nominations will be compiled, and an official “Hall of Fame” ballot will be put together for readers to vote on to decide the final LOP/WH Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Please read the following carefully and then follow the link to access the official nominations form.

Eligibility Criteria

1) A singles nominee must be at least 3 years removed from his / her last singles match at the time of nomination – round up for someone who is on the cusp of the 3-year cutoff.

Example: Goldberg was supposed to retire in 2022, but came back for a match in 2025; therefore, not eligible. X-Pac’s last match was in 2022, so he is eligible.

2) The above cut-off applies only to a major promotion. For this Hall of Fame, independent promotions will NOT be considered at this time. Suggested promotions to choose from include WWE, WCW-NWA (all major regions), AWA, and ECW (for its influence and popularity). You may also nominate someone from an international promotion such as New Japan/NOAH/All-Japan or CMLL/AAA.

3) Matches nominated must be from at least 5 years ago to allow for a thorough and proper historical perspective to be gained and the test of time to be passed. *Note that these matches can include active superstars*

4) Wrestlers in factions or tag teams will be considered separate from their singles nominations, so if you want to nominate The Shield, for instance, then go right ahead, as even though Reigns, Ambrose & Rollins are not eligible for singles inductions, The Shield has been defunct for several years.

5) Predominantly Mid-card wrestler is an expression open to interpretation, but think of this category as the place for everyone from talents who never rose above Intercontinental or United States (or Cruiserweight, etc) Title level to those who may have won a recognized World Championship but who never really achieved the consistency necessary to change their perception to that of a main event talent.

6) Any previously inducted singles male wrestler will not be considered, regardless of whether or not they were inducted in the Mid-card category.

7) The Legacy Wing must be a wrestler pre-national expansion of wrestling. So they must have had their main years wrestled before 1984.

Example: Bob Backlund’s main event run was from 1978 to 1983, so he’d be eligible, but Larry Zbyszko, though he main evented in the early-80’s, his world title run was in the late-80’s, so he’s not eligible.

Please refer to the Hall of Fame list below to avoid repeat nominations.

Thank you, and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.

On behalf of WrestlingHeadlines.com,

– Joe Cool and LWO4Life

(Note – If there are any questions, comment below. We will check periodically. Alternatively, you can contact us on Twitter.

LOP/WH Hall of Famers (with Class noted in brackets)

Singles Male Wrestlers (Headliner and Mid-Card)

Ric Flair (2013)

Steve Austin (2013)

Hulk Hogan (2014)

Randy Savage (2014)

Shawn Michaels (2015)

Bret Hart (2015)

Andre the Giant (2016)

Mick Foley (2016)

Bruno Sammartino (2017)

Dusty Rhodes (2017)

Mr. Perfect (2017)

Roddy Piper (2018)

Eddie Guerrero (2018)

Jake Roberts (2018)

The Rock (2019)

Sting (2019)

Owen Hart (2019)

Ricky Steamboat (2020)

CM Punk (2020)

Scott Hall (2020)

Big Van Vader (2021)

Harley Race (2021)

“Ravishing” Rick Rude (2021)

Terry Funk (2022)

Kurt Angle (2022)

Arn Anderson (2022)

Booker T (2023)

Kevin Nash (2023)

William Regal (2023)

The Undertaker (2024)

Diamond Dallas Page (2025)

Triple H (2025)

Singles Female Wrestlers

Trish Stratus (2013)

The Fabulous Moolah (2014)

Lita (2015)

“Sensational” Sherri (2016)

Chyna (2018)

Mae Young (2019)

Madusa (2020)

Wendi Richter (2021)

Luna Vachon (2022)

Sable (2023)

Victoria (2024)

Gail Kim (2025)

Manager / Alternative Personality

Bobby Heenan (2013)

Vince McMahon (2014)

Paul Heyman (2015)

Jim Ross (2016)

Eric Bischoff (2017)

Gorilla Monsoon (2018)

Jim Cornette (2019)

“Mean” Gene Okerlund (2020)

Paul Bearer (2021)

Miss Elizabeth (2022)

Jimmy Hart (2023)

Jerry Lawler (2024)

Jesse “the Body” Ventura (2025)

Tag Team / Faction

The Four Horsemen (2013)

The New World Order (2014)

The Road Warriors (2015)

Edge and Christian (2016)

D-Generation X (2017)

The Hart Foundation (2018)

The Dudley Boyz (2019)

Demolition (2020)

The Steiner Brothers (2021)

Harlem Heat (2022)

The Hardy Boyz (2023)

Rock N’ Rock Express (2024)

Edge and Christian (2025)

Matches [listed in chronological order]

Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat, WrestleMania III (2013)

Hulk Hogan vs. André the Giant, WrestleMania III (2014)

Flair vs. Steamboat, Chi-Town Rumble 1989 (2019)

Ultimate Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania VI (2024)

Ultimate Warrior vs. Macho Man Randy Savage, WrestleMania VII (2021)

The 1992 Royal Rumble Match, Royal Rumble 1992 (2016)

Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper, WrestleMania VIII (2023)

Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog, Summerslam 1992 (2017)

Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart, WrestleMania X (2016)

Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon, WrestleMania X (2018)

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania XII (2015)

Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin, WrestleMania 13 (2013)

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, IYH: Badd Blood (2022)

Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Eddie Guerrero, Halloween Havoc 1997 (2022)

Undertaker vs. Mankind, King of the Ring 1998 (2015)

The Rock vs. Steve Austin, WrestleMania X-Seven (2017)

TLC II (Hardyz vs. Dudleyz vs. Edge & Christian), WrestleMania X-Seven (2019)

The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Wrestlemania X-8 (2020)

Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels, Wrestlemania 21 (2021)

Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels, Wrestlemania XXIV (2020)

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25 (2014)

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, Wrestlemania 26 (2025)

John Cena vs. CM Punk, Money in the Bank 2011 (2018)

Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H, WrestleMania XXX (2023)

Legacy Wing

George Hackenschmidt (2024)

Frank Gotch (2024)