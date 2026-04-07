Dennis Rodman is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 Celebrity wing, but Eric Bischoff will not be the one inducting him.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed that while he was invited by WWE to participate in the Hall of Fame ceremony, a scheduling conflict will prevent him from attending WrestleMania weekend festivities in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been invited to do so, but I’ve got a conflict with Real American Freestyle. As much as I’d love to be able to be a part of it, I just can’t make it happen, unfortunately.”

The conflict stems from an upcoming event for Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle promotion, which is scheduled for April 18 in Philadelphia, just one day after the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Despite not being able to attend, Bischoff made it clear he is happy to see Rodman receive recognition for his contributions to professional wrestling, particularly his time in WCW alongside Hulk Hogan.

“I’m happy for Dennis. Dennis, you know, I see Dennis occasionally and he still talks so fondly about his time at WCW and working with Hulk, and I think it’s one of his highlights.”

Bischoff suggested that Rodman’s involvement in wrestling remains one of the most meaningful experiences of his life, even alongside his legendary basketball career.

“I’m sure there’s basketball highlights in there somewhere, but I know that his experience at WCW and working with Hulk was right at the top.”

Rodman famously crossed over into professional wrestling during the height of WCW’s popularity in the late 1990s, becoming involved in major storylines during the Monday Night Wars era. His appearances helped bring mainstream attention to wrestling at a time when crossover celebrities played a key role in expanding the audience.

Bischoff himself was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 and has remained a significant voice when discussing wrestling’s past and present. While he won’t be part of Rodman’s induction ceremony, his comments reinforce the lasting impact that celebrity involvement had during one of wrestling’s most competitive periods.

Rodman’s induction also reflects WWE’s continued emphasis on recognizing crossover stars who helped elevate the industry beyond its traditional audience. His WCW run stands as one of the most successful examples of that strategy, showing how outside figures can leave a lasting mark when the timing and presentation align.