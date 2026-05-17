CM Punk made a surprise appearance Saturday night while attending the major MMA showdown between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

The event took place at the Intuit Dome in California and streamed live on Netflix as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ historic women’s featherweight superfight.

Before the main event began, Punk was interviewed while sitting in the crowd and appeared to be enjoying the atmosphere.

When asked who he believed would win the fight, Punk sided with Rousey despite acknowledging the challenge Carano presented.

“I gotta go with Ronda,” Punk said, while noting that Carano would be tough competition. He added that he believed Rousey’s clinch game would ultimately make the difference.

Punk was far from the only celebrity in attendance. The crowd also included Tommy Lee and Michael Irvin among several other notable names.

The event marked another major crossover moment between combat sports and entertainment, especially with Netflix continuing to expand into live sports programming. With WWE already streaming on the platform internationally, Punk’s appearance added another layer of wrestling presence to the night’s presentation.

This comes during a time when CM Punk is noticeably absent from WWE Television.