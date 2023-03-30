2K issued the following to us today on the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game:

WWE® SuperCard Goes Hollywood for All-New WrestleMania® 39 Tier and Activities

New WrestleMania 39 Tier, Battle Pass, Twitch drops, special themed events and more deliver fresh Season 9 content so players can “Always be Ready for Battle”

Get ready to “Go Hollywood” with the debut of the WWE® SuperCard* WrestleMania 39 card tier, featuring today’s top WWE Superstars and Legends, including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, John Cena and more in the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games. Released on March 29, this latest update for Season 9 features a new Special Edition “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes card using a magazine-inspired design, as well as specially-themed Cody Rhodes equipment.

Players can continue participating in the Road to WrestleMania by earning rewards from the specially-themed In Your House event through April 4. Twitch drops are also now available through 2K NextMakers creators across WrestleMania weekend, giving dedicated viewers the opportunity to enhance their cards with an exclusive Cardback featuring WWE Legends.

Starting April 1, an all-new WrestleMania Battle Pass kicks off, featuring new Attitudes, Portrait Cards and Cardbacks for players to earn as they unlock content throughout the month. Plus, unlock Byron Saxton and Corey Graves Collectible Announcer Cards by logging in each day of WrestleMania weekend.

Rounding out this latest slate of content, a new Tomb Smasher Undertaker-themed Interactive Pack pays respects to “The Deadman,” tasking players to break tombstones, follow clues, collect urns and claim rewards before their streak ends and they must “rest in peace.”

