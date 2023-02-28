2K issued a press release and new trailer today to tout the WWE 2K23 arrival of former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny.

As we’ve noted, the Grammy-award winning artist will be a playable character in the video game as the WWE 2K23 pre-order bonus. 2K released an in-depth look at Bunny’s WWE video game debut. You can see the full trailer below, along with the press release issued.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 17, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. John Cena is featured on the cover of the game, and his career will be the focus of the 2K Showcase mode. There will be the standard edition, along with Deluxe and Icon editions. You can click here for the full roster, and you can click here for details on the soundtrack, which does not include Bunny.

After impressing crowds during his breakout appearances at the 2021 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny is now taking his wrestling skills to the virtual ring as a playable character.

